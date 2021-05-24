Home

Leon MacDonald stays with the Blues

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 7, 2021 3:03 pm
Leon MacDonald [Source: Planet Rugby]

Leon MacDonald, the man who guided the Blues to this year’s Trans-Tasman title, will remain at the Super club as head coach for a further two years.

MacDonald took over the reins as head coach in 2019, overseeing significant development with the playing squad on and off the field.

He led a new coaching group including Tom Coventry, Daniel Halangahu, Tana Umaga and Ben Afeaki.

Article continues after advertisement

The former All Black moved into coaching after injury forced his retirement from the game, fashioning an impressive record as head coach at the Tasman Mako before heading north to the Blues.

When Umaga decided to step aside from the head coaching role to become defensive coach, MacDonald was promoted to head coach in 2019.

The 43-year-old said he was keen to sign for a further two-year tenure.

Blues CEO Andrew Hore said he and his Board were thrilled that MacDonald has agreed to stay at the helm.

[Source: Super Rugby.co.nz]

