Lelean eyes U-19 title

Lelean Memorial High School's Under 19 squad.

Lelean Memorial High School head coach Viliame Kotoilakeba is confident his team will clinch the Vodafone Super Deans Under-19 title this year.

Kotoilakeba says ever since the elimination round in the Eastern Zone, he challenged his players that the only place to rest will be in Lautoka when they win the title.

After last week’s quarter-final win against Naitasiri, Kotoilakeba is confident the U-19 trophy will spend the next year in Davuilevu.

“I told the boys the only place we are going to rest is Lautoka so we started organizing our stay in Lautoka. I’m confident in the boys and in the Lord that we are from the Holy Land of the Methodist Church.”

The team is also called the Christian Crusaders and is known for giving out bible verses to their opponent before a match.

One of the team’s strengths is in their forwards and they were the driving force in their victory against Naitasiri last Saturday.

Lelean will play Ratu Navula in the semi-final on Saturday at 12.50pm at Prince Charles Park, ground 2.

You can watch the U-18 Raluve and Deans semi-finals LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.