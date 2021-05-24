Home

Leitch ruled out

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 4:10 pm
Michael Leitch [Source: Zip News]

Former captain Michael Leitch who has maternal links to Fiji will not feature for Japan against Australia tomorrow.

Leitch has pulled out due to injury.

However, the Cherry Blossoms will still be out to prove a point with head coach Jamie Joseph looking for an upset.

Article continues after advertisement

The match in Oita will be Japan’s first home game since losing to South Africa in the World Cup quarterfinal.

Japan will host the Wallabies at 4.45pm tomorrow.

