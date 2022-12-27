Leinster holds off Munster in thriller

[Source: BBC Sports]

Leinster secured an impressive 20-19 away win over rivals Munster in a tight game United Rugby Championship fixture.

Gavin Coombe’s converted try put Munster ahead 7-6 in the first half.

Tries in the second half from Scott Penny and Dan Sheehan edged the URC leaders ahead.

Munster were awarded a penalty try and a score from replacement Patrick Campbell set up a tense finale, but it was not enough to rescue the game for the hosts.

The win cements Leinster’s position at the top of the URC table after an unbeaten start to the season, with Leo Cullen’s men eight points clear of the Stormers after 10 matches.

In other results, Osprey defeated Scarlets 34-14 and Cardiff edged Dragons 29-24.

