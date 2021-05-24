Leicester thump Newcastle in season opener

Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu and the Leicester Tigers maintained their unstoppable start to the season with a 31-nil win over Newcastle Falcons.

First-half tries from centres Dan Kelly and Matt Scott, then George Martin’s early in the second set up Tigers’ 11th successive Premiership win.

But it was not until the very last minute that winger Harry Potter crossed for their bonus-point fourth try.

Freddie Burns kicked the goal to add to George Ford’s nine-point haul.