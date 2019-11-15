Ledua retires from rugby, coaching next

The 2020 Skipper Cup competition will be a memorable year for Suva Captain Sireli Ledua.

The stocky, 33-year old has decided to hang his boots after more than a decade representing unions like Northland and Suva.

Known as a fearless hooker, Ledua has decided to retire and take up coaching.

He says age has caught up with him and now it’s time to give way to the younger players.

“Well age is catching up, I have been playing since 18 years old. I think I have played some of my teammates Iferemi Rawaqa, Sunia Koto and Kele Leawere. I have decided to retire from rugby and give young players a shot.”

Nadroga will host Suva at Lawaqa Park next Saturday in the Skipper Cup and also the first Farebrother challenge.