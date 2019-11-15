Ledua aims to end rugby career on a high

Suva rugby veteran Sireli Ledua hopes to end his rugby career on a high, defending the Skipper Cup for the third consecutive year.

The stocky hooker featured for Suva in 2018 final against Nadroga, where the Capital side edged the Stallions 36-35 at the ANZ Stadium.

The 34-year-old represented Suva again in their successful title defense last year, beating Nadroga 34-26 also at the national stadium.

Planning to hang his boots by the end of the season, Ledua says donning the Blue jersey in the final will be an honour.

“For the past two years, Suva has been the holder of the Skipper Cup. Ending my rugby career on a final and expectation for this week is to win. I know both teams will want to win the Skipper Cup this year.”

The former Flying Fijian is one of the few players that is expected to feature for Suva for the third year in a row.

Ledua and the Ram Sami Suva side will take on Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup final at 6pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the live action of this match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

At 2pm, Naitasiri faces Lautoka in the women’s final while Nadroga battles Namosi in the Under-19 final at 4pm.

The women’s final will also be televised live on FBC Sports.