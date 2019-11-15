Home

Leawere to start for Maori All Blacks

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 3, 2020 6:02 am

The Fijian influence will be there for the Maori All Blacks when they play Moana Pasifika on Saturday in New Zealand.

Hurricanes forward Isaiah Walker-Leawere has been named to start at lock and is one of the 11 players in the starting lineup that have featured for the Maori side.

Eight players will make their debut for the Maori All Blacks.

Meanwhile, the Moana Pasifika Head Coach Tana Umaga is yet to name his team.

Players with links to Fiji in the team includes Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Jone Macilai, Pita Gus Sowakula and Salesi Rayasi.

Maori All Blacks will take on Moana Pasifika at 6pm on Saturday.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

