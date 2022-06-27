Leawere to start for Maori All Blacks

[Source: All Blacks / Website]

The Fijian influence will be part of the Māori All Blacks and Ireland match on Wednesday at FMG Stadium in Waikato.

This is after the Maori named their side for the match with Isaia Walker-Leawere starting in the number five jersey.

The 25 year old made his debut in 2018 against the USA and scored two tries in that game.

Isaia Walker who is the son of former Flying Fijians skipper Kele Leawere was also part of the squad that played the Flying Fijians in a two Test series in 2019.

Other notable inclusions in the match-day squad are former All Blacks halfbacks Brad Weber and TJ Perenara who have been named as co-captains.

Weber who will start ahead of Perenara, is one of ten players set to make their Maori All Blacks debuts.

The Maori All Blacks hosts Ireland at 7:05pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s first Test against the All Blacks kicks off at 7:05pm on Saturday.



[Source: All Blacks / Twitter]