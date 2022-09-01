Leawere makes four changes

Four changes have been made to the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors starting 15 to take on Manuma Samoa in the Fiji Rugby Invitational Series decider at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Fijian Drua loose forward Raikabula Momoedonu comes in for Motikai Murray and will be on the flanks with Joji Kunavula.

Nadroga half-back Taituisi Lulusinu replaces Simione Kuruvoli who has been ruled out due to injury.

Suva winger Kini Vosailagi will wear the number 14 jumper in place of Paul Dolokoto while Tevita Mociu has been named at fullback relegating Jack Volavola to the bench.

Aisake Atani and Emmanuel Manu who missed out last week are on the bench along with Jonathan Sovasova and Erami Baca.

Head Coach Kele Leawere says last weekend they kicked a lot of possession away and had a lot of missed tackles.

Leawere adds the pl;ayers have been told to build phases and retain the ball so they can score more tries.

Fiji Warriors take on Manuma Samoa at 3pm.

There will be two Weet-bix Ravule Cup games which begins at 11am on Saturday and all games will air LIVE and

EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Fiji Warriors Lineup:

1.Livai Natave

2.Tevita Ikanivere

3.Joseva Nasaroa

4.Sailosi Vukalokalo

5.Chris Minimbi

6.Raikabula Momoedonu

7.Joji Kunavula

8.Ilikimi Torosi

9.Taitusi Lulusinu

10.Peni Kadralevu

11.Taniela Rakuro

12.Michael Naikotani

13.Apisalome Vota

14.Kini Vosailagi

15.Tevita Mociu

Reserves

16.Jone Naqiri

17.Aisake Atani

18.Emmanuel Manu

19.Lorima Nadakoro

20.Motukai Murray

21.Jonathan Sovasova

22.Erami Baca

23.Jack Volavola