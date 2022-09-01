Leawere makes four changes

Four changes have been made to the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors starting 15 to take on Manuma Samoa in the Fiji Rugby Invitational Series decider at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.
Fijian Drua loose forward Raikabula Momoedonu comes in for Motikai Murray and will be on the flanks with Joji Kunavula.
Nadroga half-back Taituisi Lulusinu replaces Simione Kuruvoli who has been ruled out due to injury.
Suva winger Kini Vosailagi will wear the number 14 jumper in place of Paul Dolokoto while Tevita Mociu has been named at fullback relegating Jack Volavola to the bench.
Aisake Atani and Emmanuel Manu who missed out last week are on the bench along with Jonathan Sovasova and Erami Baca.
Head Coach Kele Leawere says last weekend they kicked a lot of possession away and had a lot of missed tackles.
Leawere adds the pl;ayers have been told to build phases and retain the ball so they can score more tries.
Fiji Warriors take on Manuma Samoa at 3pm.
There will be two Weet-bix Ravule Cup games which begins at 11am on Saturday and all games will air LIVE and
EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.
Fiji Warriors Lineup:
1.Livai Natave
2.Tevita Ikanivere
3.Joseva Nasaroa
4.Sailosi Vukalokalo
5.Chris Minimbi
6.Raikabula Momoedonu
7.Joji Kunavula
8.Ilikimi Torosi
9.Taitusi Lulusinu
10.Peni Kadralevu
11.Taniela Rakuro
12.Michael Naikotani
13.Apisalome Vota
14.Kini Vosailagi
15.Tevita Mociu
Reserves
16.Jone Naqiri
17.Aisake Atani
18.Emmanuel Manu
19.Lorima Nadakoro
20.Motukai Murray
21.Jonathan Sovasova
22.Erami Baca
23.Jack Volavola