As the World Rugby Pacific Challenge begins on Friday, Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors coach Kele Leawere is aware of what other teams will bring to the table.

Leawere believes it will be anyone’s game with the pacific counterparts, Samoa and Tonga present in the competition.

“The pacific island rivalry is always upfront , they come in with the big forward pack. All forwards and we’re looking forward to the challenge and we know at the end of the day the team that looks after the ball well will win the game”

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Warriors will play their first match against Samoa A on Friday at 5pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.