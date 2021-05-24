Learning with each game says Nagusa

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will use their last two games as a learning curve heading into the next few rounds of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Drua captain Nemani Nagusa says another big task awaits them this week when they take on the Melbourne Rebels.

Both sides have yet to secure a win and will be coming in with an intention to earn maximum points.

He has admitted silly mistakes were made during Saturday’s clash against the Brumbies, which could have been easily rectified.

“I think we improved but not as much as we wanted too. We will just keep learning as the weeks go by. This game there were alot of errors and we will look into it and come out stronger next week.”

The Drua will face the Rebels on Friday at 7.45pm.

You can catch the action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.