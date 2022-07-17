Learning experience for young players: Cotter

Vodafone Flying Fijian Head Coach Vern Cotter hopes that the Pacific Nations Cup has been a good learning ground for the young players in the squad.

A few Fijian Drua players who were part of the 30-member squad with the likes of Simione Kuruvoli, Apisalome Vota, and Ilaisa Droasese did not feature in the PNC.

Cotter says getting these players exposed to international level environment crucial in their development.

He adds they’ll be closely monitoring their progress, and the door is still open for them to be part of the Rugby World Cup campaign.

“The idea was they train and get a taste of what international rugby is about, the demands of international rugby, and the fact you have to be on. We will keep an eye on those players, they will go back training with their club, and we will be very interested in how they come on from there.”

The focus now shifts to the Northern tour in November.