MINI BUDGET
Rugby

Lawton and Wighton to miss four NRL games

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 3, 2022 5:20 am
Karl Lawton (From Left), Jack Wighton.

Manly Sea Eagles forward Karl Lawton will miss the next four matches after taking the early guilty plea for his Dangerous Throw charge.

Lawton was sent off for the Grade Three incident in his side’s round eight loss to South Sydney, and will next be available for selection in round 13.

Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton will also miss the next two matches after accepting the early plea for his dangerous throw on Warriors fullback Reece Walsh.

Round nine starts on Thursday with the Rabbitohs taking on the Broncos.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Panthers and Eels match LIVE on Friday on the FBC Sports channel at 9:55pm.

