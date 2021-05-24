Lawavou leads, star studded Police team named

Defending FMF Sukuna Bowl champions TotalEnergies Police has named a star studded side to take on Subrails Army tomorrow.

The side will be led by Ulaiyasi Lawavou who has been named at locks with Manueli Ratuniyarawa with the loose forwards trio of Eremasi Radrodro at six, Veniona Vuki will wear the seven jumper and Sireli Kaloucava at number eight.

Timoci Sauvoli of Nadroga and Northland’s Inoke Ravuiwasa are the props and Nadi’s Ratu Veremalua Vugakoto will be at hooker.

Josefa Kuricuva is at halfback and Ratu Meli Kurisaru will be the flyhalf.

The Police midfield will see Ifereimi Tovilevu at inside center and former Fiji 7s squad member Inia Rokomatu at 13 with Rusiate Matai and Eliki Naikusa on the wings.

Assistant Captain Kini Douglas has been selected by Head Coach Esala Nauga at fullback.

The defending champions bench have the likes of Ratunaisa Navuma, Joeli Veitayaki, Jolame Luvevou, Jone Navori, Nemia Kenatale, Timoci Ratulolo and Apisalome Waqatabu while Solomone Navuso has been called in to replace the injured Ron Katonivere.

Police takes on Army at 4pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium and you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Overseas viewers can pay $15USD through PayPal or a credit card to watch both the football and rugby matches.

1. TIMOCI SAUVOLI

2. RATU VERE VUGAKOTO

3. INOKE RAVUIWASA

4. ULAIASI LAWAVOU CPT

5. MANUELI RATUNIYARAWA

6. EREMASI RADRODRO

7. VENIONA VUKI

8. ISIRELI KALOUCAVA

9. JOSEFA KURICUVA

10. RATU MELI KURUSARU

11. ELIKI NAIKUSA

12. IFEREIMI TOVILEVU

13. INIA ROKOMATU

14. RUSIATE MATAI

15. KINI DOUGLAS ASSISTANT CAPT

RESERVES:

16. RATUNAISA NAVUMA

17. SOLOMONE NAVUSO

18. JOELI VEITAYAKI

19. JOLAME LUVEVOU

20. JONE NAVORI

21.NEMIA RANUKU

22. TIMOCI RATULOLO

23. APISALOME WAQATABU

24. ILIKIMI TOROSI

25. JOSESE KURUKAVU