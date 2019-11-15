Lautoka works on discipline ahead of Suva clash

The Lautoka rugby side is hoping they will not repeat the same mistakes in its Skipper Cup round six clash against Suva this weekend.

Lautoka played with 14 men for more than 70 minutes against Namosi in round five after Vatili Tuisabeto copped a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Tevita Momoedonu who is the Lautoka Rugby Union Chair says Suva is a formidable team so the Maroons will have to very discipline.

Article continues after advertisement

‘’Discipline probably we showed a lot of penalties were given away and we were very unfortunate about the incident that happened on the 12th minute and then we were playing with 14 players right throughout the game and that was a big disadvantage to our side’’.

Lautoka will host Suva at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Other games on Saturday will see Tailevu play Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadi face Namosi at Prince Charles Park and Nadroga battles Yasawa at Lawaqa Park.