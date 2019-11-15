Lautoka women beats Namosi

Lautoka women’s rugby side thrashed Namosi 34-5 in the Skipper Cup competition at Suva’s ANZ Stadium today.

Lautoka put points on the board through a penalty from Vasiti Ramotiqa to give the visitors a 3-0 lead.

Fijiana 7s rep Vasiti Solikiviti increased the Maroons lead with a try in the 25th minute.

Lautoka led 8-0 in the first half but it was Namosi’s Salote Matakibau who scored the hosts first try to put them back into the game.

Lautoka continued their dominance in the second half with a try from Merelisoni Nasau and Sesenieli Donu.

The Sugar City side scored another two tries through Asena Rokomarama to further the visitors lead 34-5.

Namosi fought valiantly in the last few minutes but their efforts were not enough as Lautoka held the fort untill the last whistle for a 34-5 win.