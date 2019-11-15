Lautoka to maintain winning momentum

The 26-10 win against Yasawa yesterday has put Lautoka Skipper Cup hopes back on track.

The victory was a crucial one for the Maroons securing their fourth win out of ten matches.

With the four more rounds left, Lautoka will need to keep this winning momentum to ensure they are not relegated to the Vodafone Vanua Cup.

Lautoka’s Operations manager Jone Naulu says moving forward they will treat each game as a final.

“Nadi is a very old team as we understand. Although they lost to Suva, but we are looking at a very competitive game come next week.”

Nadi will host Lautoka next week at Prince Charles.

In other matches, Yasawa will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy, Naitasiri meets Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau while Suva host Tailevu at ANZ Stadium.