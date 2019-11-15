Lautoka to challenge for Farebrother after 7 years

The Lautoka Rugby team will be challenging the Farebrother trophy after seven years when they take on Namosi this weekend.

Chair Tevita Momoedonu says this will be an uphill battle for the Maroons as Namosi is a champion team.

Momoedonu says they are definitely the underdog’s going into this match.

Article continues after advertisement

“One thing we saw last week was that to beat Namosi a champion team like that you have to play 90 plus minutes but on the other side we have proved against Yasawa that we play solid 80 minutes rugby.”

He says they are also fully aware of how dangerous Namosi will be, especially when they came from behind last weekend to beat Yasawa 31-30.

Momoedonu says, the side has been preparing well and are looking forward to the game in Suva.

He says the neutral ground may also be an advantage but it all depends on the players’ performance on the day.

Former Flying Fijians lock Ifereimi Rawaqa was also seen yesterday training the forwards as they aim to wrestle the coveted trophy.

Lautoka will take on Namosi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm and the match will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will also be aired on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

Meanwhile Suva hosts Naitaisiri at ANZ Stadium at 6pm tomorrow.

In other games, Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.