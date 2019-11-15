Home

Rugby

Lautoka steps up preparations ahead of Tailevu clash

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 30, 2020 12:26 pm
The Lautoka rugby team during one of their training session

The Lautoka Rugby team has a daunting task ahead of them during round 2 of the Skipper Cup when they take on Tailevu at Churchill Park.

Treasurer Tevita Sauqaqa says the side is aware of how tough the match will be even though they will be hosting Tailevu.

“There are a lot of areas to work on but that was Naitasiri and they had prepared themselves well, so we have identified our weaknesses and our coaches will be working on them. We know that we will be facing a tough team with Tailevu.”

The Maroons last played Tailevu in 2018 and lost during a relegation match denying the team of a place in the Skipper Cup competition.

They play Tailevu at 3pm this Saturday.

Lautoka rugby team training for their upcoming game against Tailevu at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #FijiSports #FBCSports

Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Nadroga faces Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can also catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

Suva takes on Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium and Naitasiri plays Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

