Lautoka Rugby works towards target

The Lautoka Rugby side has one goal in mind and that is remain in the Skipper Cup competition in the next season.

So far the Maroons have come away with a win and two losses after three rounds of competition.

Recording its first win over Yasawa on Friday, Chairman Tevita Momoedonu says players need to keep their eyes on the goal.

“We will keep on improving. Our target is to remain in the Skipper this year. From here well keep on going.”

The chairman adds, they’ve taken their losses to Naitaisiri and Tailevu as a learning curve and will improve in the next round.

The Maroons take on Nadi in round four this Saturday.

In other matches, Nadroga will face Naitasiri, Tailevu plays Suva while Yasawa challenges Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy.