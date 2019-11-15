Lautoka registers another win in Skipper Cup

Lautoka Maroons have registered their third win and first win on home ground this afternoon defeating Suva 11-7 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was a corner try made by Lautokas outside centre Timoci Daurua that set the pace for the game in the 20th minute putting the hosts in the lead 5-0 against Suva.

Suva made a quick comeback 10 minutes after with a try by Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, a successful conversion put Suva in the lead 7-5.

A mistake by the Suva side gave Lautoka a chance for a penalty kick, a successful kick by Waisea Luveniyali put the hosts in the lead again 8-7

The half time whistle blew leaving the points at 8-7 to the Lautoka Maroons.

The second spell was a physical one with both teams making every possession count.

The hosts dominated in the second half trying to stand their ground making it difficult the visiting side to extend their try.

Sorovakatini Tuifagalele of Suva was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle just a few minutes to full time.

Suva made another mistake giving Lautoka a chance at a successful penalty kick, 11-7.

Efforts made by the Suva side proved unsuccessful as Lautoka ended the game on a narrow 11-7 lead.