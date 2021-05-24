Home

Lautoka records first win

Venina Rakautoga
May 6, 2022 7:30 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Lautoka recorded its first win against Yasawa today as the Vodafone Vanua Championship kicked off at Prince Char;les Park in Nadi.

The two rivals opened the season with a scintillating game of rugby as Lautoka thrashed Yasawa 20-5.

The Lautoka side was clinical in their play using every opportunity to play territorial and bringing the pressure down to Yasawa conceding penalties and capitalising on it.

Yasawa’s swift attacking game caused a bit of chaos for the Maroons defence as the Marlins penetrated the Lautoka defence through their fast flow chaotic style of play.

Lautoka dominated the scrum which was a bonus for the Maroons as they conceded more penalties thus getting more points on the board.

Lautoka will take on Navosa in the second round of the Vodafone Vanua Cup while Yasawa hosts Malolo

