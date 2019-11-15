Lautoka prepares for Naitasiri

The Lautoka rugby side is blessed to have Yasawa as the second team based in the Sugar City.

Lautoka Manager Joseph Sikuri says this year they have two unions who will use Churchill Park as their home ground.

Sikuri says while Yasawa will play Nadi this weekend, Lautoka will take on Naitasiri.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka initially faced some challenges with player’s fitness level not meeting expectations while financial struggles continue for the Maroons.

But despite all these, Sikuri says they managed to pull through and are now focused on Naitasiri.

“Our preparation coming on the 25th, we’ll count each game as it comes and we’ll see after the final whistle is blown. We got two unions coming from Lautoka that’s the Sugar City and Yasawa. It’s always the West against the East.”

The other three Skipper Cup matches on Saturday sees Suva play Nadroga 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Yasawa takes on Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi battles Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.