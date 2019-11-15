Home

Rugby

Lautoka plans for next Skipper round

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 28, 2020 12:52 pm

The Lautoka Rugby side knows making a return to the Skipper Cup competition is easier said than done.

After missing out three seasons playing in the second division Vodafone Vanua Championship, Lautoka is back to make their mark in the Premier division.

The Maroons failed to start their Skipper campaign with a win after losing to Naitasiri 29-11 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last week.

Lautoka Rugby president Joeli Sauqaqa says improving from last week’s mistakes is the main priority.

“We will be working on improving the line out and the scrum and also our rucks. And also discipline is a main concern given that we copped a few yellow cards.”

Skipper Cup Round 1 Highlights Naitasiri v Lautoka #itsessential

Posted by Fiji Rugby on Sunday, July 26, 2020

The Maroons played in the Vanua Cup in 2017, 2018 and 2019 where they found their way back to the top tier after finishing second in last year’s Vanua Cup final.

In this week’s competition, Lautoka will host Tailevu at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Nadroga faces Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can also catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

Suva takes on Yawasa at the ANZ Stadium and Naitasiri plays Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

