Lautoka optimistic of a win

The spirit in the Lautoka camp has not dampened despite their close 10-8 loss against Nadroga in the Skipper Cup competition last week.

As the side prepares to take on Naitasiri, getting a win is top of the agenda for the Maroons.

Team Manager Joseph Sikuri says the team will regroup and work on areas that need improving.

“It goes back again to our decision making at the last quarter but that does not portray a bad sign but we are still in the race which is a good thing.”

Lautoka will face Naitasiri at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

In other matches, Nadi meets Yasawa at Prince Charles Park, Suva hosts Nadroga at ANZ Stadium and Tailevu faces Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.