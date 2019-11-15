Lautoka iron out issues before Tailevu clash

The Lautoka rugby side has polished up on their mistakes against Naitasiri last week as they travel to Nausori to face Tailevu in their Skipper Cup match.

Manager Joseph Sikuri says a number of issues have been ironed in the week before they take on Tailevu tomorrow.

“Being with the boys for the past few days, months, weeks and few years gives them the spirit of fighting again and we’ve got a few games that are crucial home and away so we will try our best to get to the top 4.”

The Maroon have lost their two last matches but they are remaining optimistic for tomorrow’s clash.

Sikuri says they will not underestimate Tailevu as they are a class team.

Lautoka will play Tailevu tomorrow.

In other games, Nadi takes on Naitasiri, Yasawa hosts Suva and Nadroga meets Namosi.