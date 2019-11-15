Lautoka Centre eyes national jumper

Lautoka’s win over Tailevu in the Skipper Cup semifinal yesterday has been a highlight of Vani Buleki.

The Lautoka centre was instrumental in the Maroons 25-22 win over the 2019 Women’s champions at ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday.

Buleki who only began playing 15s this year and says the transition from 7s has not been as easy.

Article continues after advertisement

Buleki says she is aiming for a spot in the Fijiana XV team.

“I have never played rugby before and I thank God for giving me this opportunity to showcase my talent during this Skipper competition. I am also aiming to get through to the Fijiana 15s squad and the World Cup next year.”

Naitasiri will meet Lautoka in the women’s finals next week while Namosi will take on Nadroga in the Under-19 grade.

In the men’s, Ram Sami Suva faces Naitasiri in the final of the Skipper Cup competition on Saturday.