Lautoka beats Yasawa in Skipper Cup

The Blue Gas Yasawa rugby side’s chances of remaining in next year’s Skipper Cup competition is getting slimmer by the day.

This after they went down 26-10 to a strong Lautoka side in round 10 of the competition.

Yasawa was leading 10-8 in the first half.

The side failed to capitalize on three penalties in the second half and one from the first half.

As they now prepare to challenge the Farebrother trophy next week, head coach Kalisito Tunaulu says poor decisions making is the biggest hindrance for the side.

He says they will work on this as they want yo create history in their first-ever Farebrother Challenge.

Yasawa will take on Namosi next Saturday in the Farebrother and Skipper Cup competition.