Lautoka banks on home fans

The Hyperchem Lautoka football side is banking on the support of their home crowd heading into the Punjas Battle of the Giants tomorrow.

The hosts will face Rewa in their first pool match and are wary of what the Delta Tigers will bring to the field.

Despite losing to the Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa side in round nine of the national league, the hosts are hoping tables will turn come Friday.

Returning to the side from suspension, Blues defender Kolinio Sivoki says they will give their best-come game day.

“I can’t promise that we are going to win the BOG but we are going to give our best to win because this is our home ground. We don’t want to lose in our home ground and we don’t want to let our officials and fans down.”

On the same note, midfielder Zibraaz Sahib says winning on home turf is not always easy.

“It’s an advantage to us but also pressure because people will want us to win every time but only the day of the game we know what we can do and it will be a good game come Friday, Saturday, Sunday and we expect to do well.”

Lautoka hosts Rewa at 6.30pm tomorrow.

But before this, All in one Builders Nadi play Koromakawa Navua in the opener at 12pm before Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa meets Flow Valves Suva at 2pm.

The live commentary of these matches will air live on Mirchi FM with the Suva/Labasa match to be shown live and exclusive on FBC TV.

At 4pm 4R Electrical Ba battles Go Fry Nasinu.