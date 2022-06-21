Laumape, Nayacalevu inspires Wakeham

Jeneiro Wakeham.

Rubbing shoulders with some of the best in French rugby has been an overwhelming experience for Jeneiro Wakeham.

Wakeham who is part of the Top 14 club Stade Francais’s academy, is part of the Fiji Under-20 team for the Oceania Rugby Championship.

Training with former All Blacks Ngani Laumape and Flying Fijians centre Waisea Nayacalevu is something the former Suva Grammar School student says he’ll never forget.

“They’ve taught me a lot even during training and outside training. They’ve taught me to be a good rugby player on-field and off-field.”

Although the level of rugby is different, Wakeham says his teammates are very supportive.

“For the first season I have learnt a lot from Fiji and playing in France, it is a bit different for me, but I have learnt a lot from them. So I am going to share with them what I know.”

Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa will reveal his final squad for the Oceania Championship this week.