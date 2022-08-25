Laumape finds new home in Steelers

[Source: stuff.com]

Former All Blacks midfield powerhouse Ngani Laumape will continue his career in Japan.

The Kobe Steelers have announced the signing of the former Hurricanes star for the 2022-23 Japan Rugby League One season.

Speculation around Laumape’s future has been ongoing for weeks after he returned to New Zealand in July, when his contract with Stade Francais was cut short, reportedly due to family reasons.

Article continues after advertisement

A 15-test All Black, Laumape last pulled on the black jersey against the Wallabies in November 2020.

The 2021 season was his sixth in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes and his final, with the damaging ball runner leaving for Paris on a three-year deal reportedly worth around $1 million a season.

Laumape, whose contract in France was not due to expire until June 2024, said he was excited to get into his work in Japan following a quiet period back home in the Manawatū.