Latui tests out strengths and weaknesses

Fiji Airways Fijian Latui coach Senirusi Seruvakula says training alongside the Fiji Warriors helps the team map out their strengths and weaknesses.

The two teams are currently in the west and will have a final scrimmage session before they break camp this afternoon.

“We did a gym split in the start of the session and we did our scrimmaging and then after that we invited the warriors to do a scrimmaging session. Just to know our strengths and weaknesses and some issues that we can fix before we play against them on Friday”.

The Fijian Latui is gearing up for the start of the Global Rapid Rugby season next month.