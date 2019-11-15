Latui players making improvement.

The Fijian Latui are touching all bases to get them ready for the Global Rapid Rugby next month.

The side underwent their first training run this morning and head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the players have been making tremendous improvements.

“Everyone has stepped up. There were some change of numbers in their various testing so it’s a big improvement.”

The side will leave for Nadi next week for another hard-hitting three weeks training.

Seruvakula adds this is to ensure that players are fit enough to handle the very fast-paced Global Rapid Rugby.

Their first match kicks off on March 14th against the China Lions at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.