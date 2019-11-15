Latui in the running for $1M GRR prize-money

The Fijian Latui is one of the six teams that will compete for the $1 million prize money for this year’s Global Rapid Rugby competition.

Latui, Manuma Samoa, South China Tigers, Western Force, Malaysia Valke and the China Lions will battle for the top prize money.

The Latui has been in camp the last few weeks and even had a few sessions at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes leading up to their first match against China Lions on Saturday.

Flying Fijians and Latui flyhalf Teti Tela says they have to focus on themselves first.

“We are doing the best we can to make sure that our standards and our skill level are up to standard we know that our Fijian rugby style will be against any team when we are clicking we can beat any team in the world so I guess for us it’s just getting the preparations right and skill set as well as our mindset in terms of the big opposition’.

Billionaire Andrew Forrest pumped millions of dollars to set up GRR after the Western Force were axed from Super Rugby in 2017.

The Force played a series of exhibition games in 2018, which was followed by a Showcase Series last year.

But 2020 is the official launch of GRR, with competition points and a grand final berth now on the line

Meanwhile, there will be a doubleheader at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday with the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors playing Junior Japan in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge decider at 3:30pm.

The Latui will then take on China Lions at 6:15pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.