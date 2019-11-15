Latui expects first win

Expect to see a mixture of young and experienced players in the Fijian Latui side as they take on the China Lions in the next hour at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Joeli Veitayaki, Ratunaisa Navuma, Eremasi Radrodro and Asaeli Tikoirotuma are just a few of the experienced players in the team who will be taking charge.

Young and upcoming Caleb Muntz and Tevita Ikanivere are a few of the young players that will feature this afternoon.

Leading the team, Serupepeli Vularika says the main goal is to make their first win of the season.

“Our main goal is a win, because this format of game we just need to train for the victory and also for the young upcoming players. We know China is going to give us a good run, especially as they are coming from NZ and we know we can beat them on the ground”

The Fijian Latui’s first match of the season will kick off at 6.30pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports Channel.