Late try sees Ratu Litianara steal win over ACS

Ratu Litianara College U16 team

A try minutes after the final hooter saw Ratu Litianara College book their spot in the Weet-Bix Raluve Trophy final in the Under-16 grade after beating Adi Cakobau School 12-10 this afternoon.

They will now face defending champions Sigatoka Methodist College in the final next weekend.

Ratu Litianara College came out firing, scoring just five minutes in to take a 7-0 lead.

ACS slowly found their footing throughout the first half and managed to score a try just minutes before halftime, though they failed to convert.

They started the second half on a much better note, taking a 10-7 lead after scoring another unconverted try.

After being pushed deep into their territory, Ratu Litianara managed to fight their way inside their opponents’ 22-metre line just minutes before full time.

They continued to pound the ACS defence and after several desperate attempts, they finally broke through to score and steal the win.

