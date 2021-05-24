Late penalty hurts Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua went down fighting 20-18 in a close match against Western Force today.

A final minute penalty sealed the win for Force as the Drua was leading 18-17.

It was a slow start for both sides but Western Force drew first blood as it displayed great forward play to allow Jeremy Thrush with a converted try in the 18th minute.

The Force were awarded a penalty kick and Prior made no mistakes to extend Force’s lead in the 25th minute.

Our side got back into the game with Vinaya Habosi sneaking in the corner for a try in the 32nd minute and Teti Tela failed with the conversion attempt.

The Nemani Nagusa captained side could have added more points, however, Samuela Tawake’s try was disallowed but Tela was successful with a resulting penalty with the Drua trailing 8-10 at halftime.

Drua’s defense was exposed in the second spell with Fergus Lee-Warner dots the ball down from close range with an added two points from Prior.

Fijian Drua hit back in the 44th minute as Kalaveti Ravouvou makes the break in the defence leading to a slick pass that led to a try to Frank.

Tela added another penalty for an 18-17 lead but Western Force was awarded a penalty after the full-time hooter as Bayley Kuenzle made no mistake with his attempt.

Fijian Drua captain Nemani Nagusa commended the younger boys for their effort.

“A lot of younger boys in the squad, still a new team and I know they will be going again next year and the year after that and I’m just excited to be amongst them and playing against these talented young players”

Western Force captain Feleti Kaitu’u says Fiji was not an easy team to play.

“It was a tough one as much as we talked about wanting to keep the game structured and not allowing them to play with their Fijian flair sometimes you can know about it it’s a different thing trying to stop it”

The Drua face Rebels next.

