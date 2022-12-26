Last preparation ground for players in Fijian Cup

The Fijian Cup is likely to be the last chance for Touch Rugby players to impress selectors and gain a spot in the Pacific Games squad.

2023 is a big year for Touch Rugby as they have the Pacific Games as well as the Touch Youth World Cup in Nottingham, England.

Federation President Tevita Mau says they have an eventful season ahead.

“We got franchise and then we’ve got Cup championship, the international events that they do attend. So, we had the Fijian Cup in November this year in Sigatoka and the repeat of that in the coming year. We would like to use that as a probably the last hit out for our athletes attending the Pacific Games in the Solomons.”

Mau says they have programs that focuses on certain competitions that have different officials monitoring the players involved.

The Pacific Games will be held in the Solomon Islands in December while the Nottingham Youth World Cup is scheduled for July.