Rugby

Last minute try wins it for Nadi

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

July 30, 2022 4:55 pm

Nadi has done it again in the final minute of play after beating Naitasiri 16-14 to win the Skipper Cup title.

Trailing 11-14, Nadi captain Turuva Lumelume scored the winning try in the 39th minute.

It was similar to what they did to Suva in the semifinal last weekend.

The hosts showed their intentions early with pick and drives in the Naitasiri territory before flyhalf Rafaele Tunidau nailed a penalty in the third minute.

However, the lead was cancelled a minute later when fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa levelled the scores with a successful penalty.

Despite playing without star flankers Ilisoni Galala and Jolame Luvevou, the Nadi forwards dominated the encounter in the first quarter and rattled the Naitasiri scrum.

In one of their attacking onslaught in the 14th minute, Drua fullback Kitione Taliga showed his class when he slipped away from a Kini Douglas attempted tackle to score for an 8-3 lead.

Development final, Namosi 22-15 Naitasiri while Nadi defeated Suva 19-18 to take home the Under-19 title.

Rokotuisawa closed the gap 8-6 when he put over a penalty in the 24th minute.

Nadi was reduced to 14 men when Vilive Aria was sent off for foul play after tempers flared with Police stepping in to break up a little scuffle on the sideline in front of the grandstand.

Aria was shown the yellow card after the television match official was consulted by the referee with Nadi leading 8-6 at halftime.

The visitors were in the lead for the first time when Rokotuisawa converted his third penalty two minutes into the second spell.

Two minutes later Rafaele put Nadi back in front 11-9 with his second penalty for an infringement by Nadi.

Naitasiri scored their first try in the 52nd minute after a clean take from a lineout by lock Jale Railala inside Nadi’s 22 meters put the backline in motion with Douglas putting Kaliova Mocetadra into space and a floating pass two phases later by centre Filimoni Waqainabete was well timed by his midfield partner Peni Tubuna who went over.

The final came alive in the last quarter with Nadi having a go at the tryline instead of three points when awarded penalties five meters out from Naitasiri’s line and it paid off when captain Lumelume crashed over for the winning try.

