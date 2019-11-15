Last minute try to Lautoka see's out Nadi

A last minute try to Lautoka’s winger Eddie Stewart saw them edge out Nadi 22-20 in their Skipper Cup match at Prince Charles Park today.

With a few minutes left on the clock, the Maroons who were trailing 20-3 didn’t lose hope as they closed the gap after a try to lock Epeli Radaniva 10-20.

The score energized the Lautoka side as they mounted an attack late in the game pressuring the Nadi line which resulted in the Jet Setters losing two players through yellow cards.

Lautoka capitalized on this as winger Eddie Stewart scored a double to edge out Nadi in a thrilling contest.

The Jetsetters had started off strongly in the first half with tries to both wingers Lisala Kubuisavusavu and Vilikesa Driu.

A few minutes later, Lautoka finally got on the board as Vilitati Tuisabeto converted a penalty.

Nadi were then reduced to 14 men as scrumhalf Marika Tivitivi was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

However this didn’t stop Nadi who still managed to score a try through fly-half Navitalai Tuilawa to lead 17-3 at the breather.

Meanwhile, at 3pm tomorrow, Suva takes on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau, Nadroga face Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Yasawa meet Namosi at Nadovu Park.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri match live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s division, Lautoka thrashed Nadi 29-10.