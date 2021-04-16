Last minute try saves RKS Eels

Ba Provincial Freebird Institute Dragons hope of winning the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Under-17 title was shattered with less than a minute remaining.

The Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels broke the Dragons hearts at the ANZ Stadium following its 16-14 win.

The Lautoka based school was leading 14-12 before RKS scored the winner with a minute remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba Provincial made a perfect start when they sneaked through for a try early in the first half to lead 6-0.

RKS hit back with two successive tries for a 12-6 lead at halftime.

However, the Dragons managed another two unconverted tries to lead 14-12 before RKS scored the winner.

In the Under-15 final, Nasinu Secondary Panthers defeated Ba Provincial 10-6.

Meanwhile, RKS Eels will take on Nasinu Panthers in the U-19 final at 2pm.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.