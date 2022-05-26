Last minute try saves Chiefs

[Photo / Getty]

Melbourne Rebel’s quest for Super Rugby Pacific redemption fell short, after going down to the Chiefs 33-30 yesterday.

The Rebels were looking to rebound from a 43-point thrashing by the Blues and were leading 30-26 with seconds remaining when Chiefs replacement prop Ollie Norris scored the winning try.

Fiji-born Emoni Narawa scored a try for the Chiefs in the win.

Speaking to rugby.com, Chiefs skipper Sam Cane said his finals-bound side “got out of jail”.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan says they’re just struggling a bit at the moment for some continuity in their game.

The Chiefs take on the Force at 4:35pm on Saturday while the Rebels meet the Hurricanes at 7:05pm.