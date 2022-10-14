Laqeretabua thankful for underdog tag

[Source: Supplied]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s are still in the hunt for a historic quarterfinal outing at their first Rugby World Cup.

The two top teams in each pool, together with the two best-third-placed teams, will qualify for the quarter-finals.

England-based centre Raijeli Laqeretabua says being one of the underdogs is a good thing for them.

“For us, it’s about focusing on the next job. We are kind of the underdogs which I love and that’s kind of like our fire. For us, it’s just about keeping humble and letting God be the centre of it all.”



Laqeretabua is proud to be able to represent Fiji’s pioneer women’s team at the World Cup and be amongst a group of players who have overcome many obstacles to wear the white jersey.

She says they know they have to give their all against South Africa to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

Laqeretabua and the Fijiana 15s takes on South Africa on Sunday at 4.45pm.