Laqeretabua confident Fijiana can deliver

Raijieli Laqeretabua [left] [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula will make some changes to his side to face South Africa in its second Rugby World Cup pool match on Sunday in New Zealand.

Seruvakula says he’ll give opportunity to some of the girls to play in the World Cup.

One of Seruvakula’s key players is center Raijieli Laqeretabua who believes South Africa is a physical team.

The South Africans lost to France in their first match 5-40 but Laqeretabua says their opponent is also after a quarterfinal spot just like the Fijiana.

“They’re gonna be a very physical side that’s something we’ve worked on at training, I think they have strengths all around and I’m confident that the girls will also bring out like we also have our strength as well so yeah just focus on that.”

Laqeretabua adds they’ve learned a lot from their first match and hope to improve on Sunday.

“We’re really excited I think it’s just another challenge ahead of us so we’re just focusing on the South Africa game, we have a lot of positives to take from the game against England and a lot of work on but we’re really excited as a team overall”.

One thing is certain that some players who featured against England are going to miss out this weekend.

The Sereima Leweniqila captained Fijiana side takes on South Africa at 4:45pm on Sunday.