Laporte urges Pichot to stay on board with rugby

Newly-elected World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte has urged defeated chairman candidate Agustin Pichot not to walk away from the sport following his tight election defeat.

The ex-Argentina captain was widely considered the underdog in the two-man race despite his comparatively progressive stance towards changing the status quo within the global game.

The 45-year-old is now weighing up his options as his four-year tenure under Beaumont as vice-president comes to a close, but his successor has called for Pichot to remain in rugby governance.

Rugbypass reports the former France coach Laporte suggested rugby would be worse off without Pichot’s influence, and pleaded that the former 71-test captain to stay on board with the sport in some capacity.

[Source: Rugbypass]