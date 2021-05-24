Home

Rugby

Language a barrier for the ‘Tank’

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 9, 2021 12:29 pm

Language is a barrier for new Zebre signing and Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist Asaeli Tuivuaka as he settles in Italy.

‘The Tank’ who made his debut for the club last weekend is trying his best to acclimatize to the environment and lifestyle.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the Namosi man says the differences in language is amongst the many challenges he is facing.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“Over here they mainly converse in their own language which is a challenge for me to understand. The style of training is way different from Fiji, I have to train by myself and make sure that I stay fit.”

Transitioning from 7s to 15s is something The ‘Tank’ is trying to master as well.

 

“Playing 15s is a lot different compared to 7s. I wasn’t sure how to establish myself on the field in that first game especially with our tactical play. I’m trying to switch my style of play to better suit their structure.”

Tuivuaka will be rested for tomorrow’s match against Lienster.

