Lagonilakeba wins it for Natabua

Natabua side celebrating their win.

Ofa Lagonilakeba was the hero for Natabua High School scoring the winning try in injury time, as the side beat Jasper Williams High School 10-5 in the U18 Weetbix Raluve final at Churchill Park.

Locked 5 all with time up, Lagonilakeba picked up a loose ball and raced away with the title.

Loose carries were a big issue in the game especially under heavy conditions as it also prevented both schools from finding their rhythm due to a lot of stop-starts.

It wasn’t until a few minutes from half-time that Jasper got the first try of the match to Mela Turaga.

A runaway try that was setup by inside centre Unaisi Qici who danced her away through the defence, ran a couple of meters before offloading to Turaga.

Despite the try being scored under the post, Jasper Williams High School was not able to get the extra two points.

At the break they led 5-nil.

In the second half, it was the same story from both sides, sloppy plays leading to drop balls as the heavy rain that belted the Sugar City made it difficult to play.

However, Natabua High School finally managed to tie the game with nippy half-back Sereana Lee getting the crucial try before Lagonilakeba broke the hearts of the Jasper Williams High School team.