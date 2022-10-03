Lagonilakeba impresses

The inclusion of Natabua High School sprinter Ofa Lagonilakeba has been a boost for the Natabua under-18 side in the Weet-bix Raluve Trophy competition.

The young winger scored the opening try in the semi-final last weekend against St Bedes.

Coach Inoke Vucago says Lagonilakeba joined the squad recently and has been instrumental in putting her running skills to good use.

“She just came into the team later on as she was in a lot of national competition, she was off at the starting but I am thankful that she gave her best, she didn’t let the team down and she knew what was expected of her and she did what she did best, take the ball and run hard as she can.”

Lagonilakeba won gold in the 200m senior girl’s event at the Coca-Cola Games.

She also was part of the Fiji contingent to the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championship.

Lagonilakeba and the Natabua girls will face Jasper Williams High School in the Raluve Trophy on Saturday.

In the Vodafone Super Deans under-18 final, Marist Brothers High School will face Suva Grammar School at Churchil Park in Lautoka.