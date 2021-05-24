Home

Rugby

Labasa Service aims for exposure

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 23, 2022 12:50 pm
[Source: Labasa Service/ Facebook]

The Fiji Bitter Service Labasa side is looking for exposure to local sevens rugby when they participate in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament for the first time this weekend.

The side left Labasa for Suva yesterday, knowing it will be a tough tournament, rubbing shoulders against some of the biggest names and teams in local sevens rugby.

Coach Peniasi Rabuli says they’ve been preparing for one and a half months and they are ready.

“This is history for the club. First time that we will be taking part in the Marist 7s and we will be rubbing shoulders with bigger teams, well-known rugby teams in Suva. So, the expectation is just exposure and to get a win, win some games is a bonus for us.”

The side is fielding a senior team and an Under-21 side.

Majority of the players are from Naodamu and the surrounding communities, looking to further develop their talent.

One of them is Kolaia Malamala who says they’re ready.

“The boys are ready to showcase their talents this weekend in Suva. I’m sure they will display some really good talents there. They’ve been groomed and prepared from the Naodamu Ground in Labasa. So, they are ready.”

The team is urging supporters to turn up in numbers.

The side is pooled with Blue Diamond, Bua Ruggers and Eteni Rukunirara from Nadi.

They play their first game against Eteni Rukunirara on Friday morning.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.